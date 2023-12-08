Japan's economy fell faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data showed on Friday, complicating the central bank's efforts to phase out its accommodative monetary policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consumer and business spending both shrank, driving down third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). Separate data showed real wages and household spending kept falling in October, as prolonged inflation discouraged shoppers.

The economy lost an annualised 2.9% in July-September, the revised Cabinet Office data showed, more than a previously estimated 2.1% contraction and market forecasts for a revised 2.0% decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capital expenditure fell 0.4%, which compared with a preliminary 0.6% decrease and a median market forecast for a 0.5% fall.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 0.2% in July-September, versus a mostly flat change in the initial estimate.

External demand shaved 0.1 percentage point off real GDP, compared with the preliminary reading of 0.1 points, as service imports outgrew auto exports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separate data showed inflation-adjusted real wages dropped 2.3% year-on-year in October to mark a 19th straight month of decline, although slower than the 2.9% fall in September, according to the labour ministry.

Although nominal salaries rose 1.5%, inflation of more than 3% wiped off the wage growth in real terms, a gauge of consumers' purchasing power. With income stagnant, household spending decreased 2.5% in October from a year earlier, falling for eight months in a row, an internal affairs ministry data showed.

The Bank of Japan has stressed it needs to maintain ultra-low interest rates until sustainable inflation of 2% along with wage hikes comes into view. Next year's wage outlook would be crucial for determining whether prices were on the right track, governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.