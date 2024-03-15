Japan’s Rebounding Economy Is Finally Lifting Pay—but Resentment Runs Deep
Megumi Fujikawa , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Mar 2024, 05:08 PM IST
SummaryThe stock market has hit a record and the final piece of Japan‘s economic recovery is falling into place. The public wants to know why it has taken so long.
MEIWA, Japan—After three decades dominated by stagnation, Japan’s stock market has hit a record, and the final piece of its economic recovery is falling into place with the biggest pay increases since 1991.
