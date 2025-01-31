Japan’s underlying inflation still slightly below target, BOJ governor says
TOKYO—Underlying inflation in Japan is still slightly below the central bank’s target of 2%, Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said, underlining that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates.
