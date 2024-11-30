Javier Milei, free-market revolutionary

A different worry is that in his zealotry, Mr Milei may undermine Argentina’s checks and balances. “I don’t deviate one millimetre from the rules that are agreed to in the Constitution," he says. He does, however, want to reform the courts. Nothing wrong with that, but to do so he has nominated a judge to the Supreme Court who is widely considered unqualified and who faces allegations that he manipulates cases to benefit the well-connected. The nomination has been so slow to progress through the Senate that the government has raised the prospect of forcing it through by decree, a controversial move. Mr Milei also claims that 85% of what is written in the Argentine press is lies.