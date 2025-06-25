JD Vance Blasts Jerome Powell for avoiding rate cuts, ‘love to hear an argument…’

After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank is in no rush to lower interest rates, JD Vance criticised Powell's past rate cut before elections while he is not taking action now with inflation lower

JD Vance said in a post, “I’d love to hear an argument for why Powell cut rates 50 points right before an election but can’t do it now with inflation lower.”

This comes after Powell told lawmakers that the central bank is not in a hurry to cut interest rates, as officials await greater clarity on how President Donald Trump’s tariffs are affecting the economy.

"The effects of tariffs will depend, among other things, on their ultimate level,” Powell said Tuesday in remarks before a congressional panel. “For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.”

Powell’s remarks before the House Financial Services Committee come on the heels of the Fed’s decision last week to leave interest rates unchanged in a range of 4.25%-4.5%.

“If it turns out that inflation pressures do remain contained, then we will get to a place where we cut rates, sooner rather than later,” Powell said in response to a question about the possibility of a July rate cut. “But I wouldn’t want to point to a particular meeting. I don’t think we need to be in any rush because the economy is still strong.”

Fed officials signaled last week they favor two rate cuts by year’s end. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a cut to come by September.

Powell, however, underscored that uncertainty in the economic outlook meant a wide set of outcomes remained possible. Should inflation come in weaker than expected or the labor market deteriorate, he said, the Fed could cut rates sooner. Equally, he added, higher-than-expected inflation could push the Fed to keep holding.

“Many paths are possible here,” Powell said.

“His testimony continues to point to September as the next decision point and, on our read, is consistent with a September cut as a reasonable central case, but very far from guaranteed,” analysts at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients.

