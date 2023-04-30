Jerome Powell could face more opposition as Fed choices get tougher

Jerome Powell could face more opposition as Fed choices get tougher5 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM IST
With inflation as high as 9% in the past year, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s colleagues were all-in on the fight to curb price pressures, with another 25 basis-point hike expected Wednesday that might be the concluding increase
Chair Jerome Powell has achieved a near-perfect consensus as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively. Now, with the hiking campaign drawing to a close, that agreement is going to be a lot tougher to maintain.
