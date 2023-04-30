Jerome Powell could face more opposition as Fed choices get tougher

The FOMC is forecasting unemployment will rise to 4.5% at year’s end from 3.5% in March, an increase that some say would indicate a recession is under way. With the 2024 presidential election campaign already heating up, the Fed will be under more pressure over its choices. In the 1980s, Volcker endured protests from farmers and homebuilders, with the latter sending lumber to the chairman to register their displeasure.