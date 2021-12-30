Jerome Powell is no Paul Volcker

From the perspective of long-term economic growth, a well-designed package of infrastructure investment might make sense. However, pandemic-based excuses for spending more federal dollars are increasingly being used not to assist recovery or long-term growth but, rather, to support socialist dreams of a permanently expanded welfare state. This vision reached its apotheosis with US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, which includes four new entitlement programmes. Frankly, I had not realized that the problem in US policy was a shortage of such programmes. I still recall President Bill Clinton declaring in 1996 that “the era of big government is over". Where is Clinton when we need him?