Jerome Powell held his last press conference as Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday afternoon, but said he would stay on as a Fed governor pending the conclusion of an investigation into the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.
Jerome Powell is staying at the Fed. That isn’t Kevin Warsh’s biggest problem.Story
SummaryWarsh, Powell’s presumed successor as Federal Reserve chair, will take the reins in mid-May with Fed officials divided in their policy outlook and his predecessor still at the table.
Jerome Powell held his last press conference as Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday afternoon, but said he would stay on as a Fed governor pending the conclusion of an investigation into the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.
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