Jerome Powell is staying at the Fed. That isn’t Kevin Warsh’s biggest problem.Story

The Fed’s instinct is to look through oil shocks such as that caused by the Iran war, Powell said, since energy prices tend to spike and then quickly reverse. That logic still applies, he added, but with one important caveat: tariff-driven inflation is already running high, and an energy shock risks pushing prices in other categories higher. Airfares are already moving up, and the FOMC wants to see energy prices come back down and tariff inflation begin to fade before considering a rate move in either direction, he said.