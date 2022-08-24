Jerome Powell’s dilemma: What if the drivers of inflation are here to stay?

Meanwhile, the U.S. labor force has roughly 2.5 million fewer workers since the pandemic began, compared to what it would have if the prepandemic trend in workforce participation had continued and after accounting for the aging of the population, according to an analysis by Didem Tüzemen, an economist at the Kansas City Fed. Its growth had already slowed before Covid-19, reflecting an aging population, declining birthrates and less immigration. The slower growth rate of the U.S. workforce could force wages higher, feeding inflation.