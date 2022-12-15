Jerome Powell’s grim inflation outlook is at odds with markets
Fed brushes aside recent good news on prices, revising interest-rate path up and economic growth down
Falling prices of energy, automobiles and houses and soft readings on consumer prices have made investors borderline euphoric over the outlook for inflation.
The Federal Reserve is having none of it.
After raising interest rates by the expected half-percentage point on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues laid out an economic and interest-rate forecast premised on a painful, drawn-out battle with inflation completely at odds with the markets.
In September, when the Fed last released forecasts, policy makers saw the federal-funds rate, now 4.4%, peaking at 4.6% next year. At its subsequent meeting in November, Mr. Powell warned that was out of date and that in fact rates would have to rise even more. A few days later, though, the Labor Department reported a surprisingly low increase in consumer prices for October. Stocks soared, and bond yields dropped. Earlier this week, lightning struck a second time: Consumer prices for November came in softer than expected.
Those numbers seem to have made no difference at all to the Fed. In projections released this week, the central bank expects to raise rates ultimately to 5.1% by the end of 2023, a half-point higher than projected in September, and lower them only to 4.1% by late 2024.
This monetary stringency will exact a price: The Fed sees economic growth of just 0.5% next year, down sharply from September’s 1.2% projection and consistent with a recession. It sees unemployment climbing to 4.6% from 3.7% now, higher than projected in September. Such a combination would normally entail lower inflation. Yet the Fed actually raised its inflation forecast for the end of next year, to 3.1%. Excluding food and energy, it increased its “core" inflation forecast to 3.5% from 3.1%.
This is just the opposite of what investors have concluded from the recent run of good news on inflation. According to Barclays, bond and derivative markets are now projecting core inflation, using the consumer-price index, of 2.6% at the end of 2023. That equates to 2% to 2.3% using the price index of personal-consumption expenditures preferred by the Fed. In other words, investors think inflation will have returned to the Fed’s 2% target in a year’s time. The stock market rally suggests they don’t think it will take a recession to achieve this. In other words, investors seem to have concluded that inflation was transitory all along and a soft landing—a slowing in growth but no recession—isn’t just possible, but likely.
There are two likely explanations for this dichotomy, not necessarily mutually exclusive. First, the Fed sees inflation as much more entrenched than investors do, mostly because of the surprisingly resilient labor market.
Mr. Powell has noted several times that he considers headline inflation a poor guide to underlying inflation because it’s heavily driven by energy, durable goods and shelter. Their prices are being driven by forces such as supply- chain disruptions having little to do with aggregate supply and demand.
Rather, he’s focusing on service prices, excluding shelter, which tend to be stickier and slower moving. And because these services tend to be labor- intensive, that puts the job market center stage in his thinking. Andapparently he doesn’t like what he sees.
Indeed, whatever good news the Fed might have taken from the October and November inflation reports seems to have been more than offset by the November employment report, which showed job growth remaining robust, unemployment near a half-century low, wage growth accelerating and the supply of labor shrinking. “The labor market continues to be out of balance, with demand substantially exceeding the supply of available workers," Mr. Powell said Wednesday.
The other reason for the dichotomy could simply be that Mr. Powell has a longer memory than investors. He, like most economists and market participants, thought the rise in inflation in 2021 would be short-lived, and stuck with that view for too long. A year ago, the Fed thought core inflation would be 2.7% in the current quarter; it’s coming in at 4.8%. Those errors have been costly: Two years of too-high inflation make it more likely expectations and behavior would change in a way that makes that high inflation entrenched and even more painful to wring out.
Better, then, to assume a path for interest rates and the economy that is more pessimistic than the markets think. “The worst pain would come from a failure to raise rates high enough and allowing inflation to become entrenched," Mr. Powell said.