Jerome Powell’s grim inflation outlook is at odds with markets

This is just the opposite of what investors have concluded from the recent run of good news on inflation. According to Barclays, bond and derivative markets are now projecting core inflation, using the consumer-price index, of 2.6% at the end of 2023. That equates to 2% to 2.3% using the price index of personal-consumption expenditures preferred by the Fed. In other words, investors think inflation will have returned to the Fed’s 2% target in a year’s time. The stock market rally suggests they don’t think it will take a recession to achieve this. In other words, investors seem to have concluded that inflation was transitory all along and a soft landing—a slowing in growth but no recession—isn’t just possible, but likely.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}