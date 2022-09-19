Jerome Powell’s inflation whisperer: Paul Volcker
- Aiming to reduce inflation even at the risk of recession, the Fed Chairman draws on a 1980s playbook. ‘We must keep at it until the job is done.’
The Federal Reserve’s annual August retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyo., was imminent, and markets were rallying on expectations the central bank might slow its pace of interest rate increases.
Fed officials thought investors were misreading their intentions given the need to slow the economy to combat high inflation. In a widely anticipated speech, Chairman Jerome Powelldecided to be blunt. He scrapped his original address, according to two people who spoke to him, and instead delivered unusually brief remarks with a simple message—the Fed would accept a recession as the price of fighting inflation.
Mr. Powell cited the example of former Fed chairman Paul Volcker, who drove the economy into a deep hole in the early 1980s with punishing rate increases to break the back of double-digit price gains. “We must keep at it until the job is done," Mr. Powell said, invoking the title of Mr. Volcker’s 2018 autobiography, “Keeping At It."
The moment underscores the Fed chairman’s rapid about-face during one of the most tumultuous periods for the economy and central bank since the 1970s. After championing an aggressive stimulus campaign just 12 months ago, he has this year led the most rapid tightening of monetary policy since the early 1980s.
The Fed has two mandates: full employment and stable prices; officials define the latter with a formal 2% inflation target. For most of the past two decades the Fed could focus on full employment because inflation seldom deviated much from 2%. Today, though, with inflation at 8.3%, the highest since Mr. Volcker’s tenure, Mr. Powell has concluded that, like Mr. Volcker, he must devote his attention to that problem, even if doing so takes a serious near-term toll on employment.
“Until inflation comes down a lot, the Fed is really a single mandate central bank," said Richard Clarida, who served as Mr. Powell’s second-in-command from 2018 until this past January.
Without explicitly predicting a recession, officials have made clear their willingness to tolerate one. Mr. Powell has stopped talking about a so-called soft landing, in which the Fed slows growth enough to bring down inflation without causing a recession, except when asked. Instead, he has framed the Fed’s objective of bringing down high prices as an “unconditional" obligation and warned of even worse consequences for employment later if the Fed does not defeat inflation now. “We can’t fail on this," Mr. Powell told lawmakers this summer.
The upshot is that Fed officials, while reluctant to say it bluntly, could raise rates until they force unemployment higher and slow wage growth, the mirror image of their strategy through the end of last year.
One Fed official, governor Christopher Waller, suggested this month the central bank would be comfortable with the jobless rate rising to around 5%, from its current 3.7%. That magnitude of increase has never occurred outside a recession.
“If unemployment were to stay under, say, 5%, I think we could really be aggressive on inflation," he said. After it goes above 5%, the Fed will face “obvious pressure to start making trade-offs" between employment and inflation.
Markets have been slow to come around to the Fed’s new posture, largely because it is at odds with how the Fed has acted for years. In the past, the Fed would ease monetary policy whenever the economy and job market seemed in danger—a luxury it had while inflation was running at or below its 2% target.
In the first year of the pandemic, Mr. Powell emulated the response of former chairman Ben Bernanke to the 2008 financial crisis, rolling out innovative policies aimed at preventing market and economic meltdowns. As recently as a year ago, most Fed officials remained focused on avoiding the post-2008 problem of sluggish growth and a weak jobs recovery.
When inflation began to rise last year, it initially appeared driven by a handful of items such as used cars or airfares tied to the reopening of the economy from the pandemic. Officials misjudged how stronger demand, fueled by fiscal stimulus and the Fed’s low rates, exacerbated those bottlenecks. Some have said their emphasis on the jobs recovery blinded them to threats that inflation would stay higher for longer.
“The Fed bears considerable responsibility for the current predicament. Monetary policy was way too loose for way too long," said Michael Strain, head of economic-policy studies at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. Until this past March, for example, the Fed was purchasing mortgage bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates even though housing markets were booming. “That was a major error. It should not have happened," he said.
While falling fuel costs have held down overall inflation this summer, housing costs and prices for services such as dental and hospital visits, haircuts, and car repairs have risen amid a tight labor market. It’s been a wake-up call to policy makers and market participants unfamiliar with how pernicious an environment of higher prices can be.
The economy has added 380,000 jobs on average over the last six months, a level that is far in excess of the break-even rate of around 50,000 that economists think is consistent with keeping the unemployment rate steady. Wages and salaries for private-sector workers rose 5.7% for the 12 months through June, a level that is likely to keep inflation well above the Fed’s 2% target.
Only this year did Mr. Powell signal rates would have to rise more swiftly to meet the inflation threat. He found himself repeatedly having to revise up those plans, which has whipsawed markets. In June, despite telegraphing a half point increase, the Fed raised rates 0.75 point because of high readings on actual and expected inflation.
After another 0.75-point increase in July, Mr. Powell vaguely hinted at the Fed eventually moderating rate rises. Investors reacted with glee, betting on the sort of rally that accompanies the Fed turning from rate rises to rate cuts. The market reaction flummoxed Fed officials and many private-sector analysts who follow the central bank closely because the Fed hadn’t signaled such a pivot.
Worse, the rally was making the Fed’s job harder. The Fed aims to restrain investment and spending through higher interest rates. Rate increases slow the economy by cooling interest-rate sectors such as housing and pushing down prices for stocks and other assets. The market’s rally—the S&P 500 gained 17% between mid-June and mid-August—was doing the opposite.
“I suspect Powell wasn’t happy that things eased after the July meeting," said William English, a former senior Fed economist who is now a professor at the Yale School of Management.
Markets seemed to expect the Fed would act as it did in the 1970s, when under then-Chairman Arthur Burns, the central bank raised rates aggressively to bring down inflation but then reversed course prematurely for fear of inflicting more pain on the labor market than the public and Congress would tolerate.
Mr. Volcker, whose senior thesis at Princeton University criticized the Fed for allowing inflation to spike after World War II, took office determined to undo that pattern. He started his career as an economist at the New York Fed. As a Treasury official, he advised President Richard Nixon on cutting the dollar’s remaining formal ties to gold in 1971. He became president of the New York Fed in 1975, where he had a front-row seat to the Fed’s failure to tackle inflation.
After President Jimmy Carter made him Fed chair in 1979, Mr. Volcker unveiled a bold change in how the Fed would set interest rates, allowing them to rise dramatically. “Vacillation and procrastination, out of fears of recession or otherwise, would run grave risks," he told lawmakers in early 1980. A painful double-dip recession ensued, sending unemployment to 10.8% in 1982, the highest since the Great Depression.
Mr. Powell lauds Mr. Volcker’s legacy not because of the precise tactics he used, but because “he had the courage to do what he thought was the right thing," he said this spring at a news conference. “If you read his last autobiography, that really comes through."
The Fed’s annual gathering in Wyoming, which occurred in person this year for the first time since 2019, gave Mr. Powell his biggest stage of the year. “I thought what was appropriate was a very concise and focused message," he said at a conference earlier this month, describing the Jackson Hole speech as “more direct."
Markets got the message. The S&P 500 has slid nearly 7% since Aug. 26, and the 2-year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to monetary policy, has hit its highest level since 2007.
Mr. Powell’s remarks “reminded me of how I learned to speak to my sons when they were teenagers—in short declarative sentences to get my point across," said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at research firm TS Lombard.
One Fed official took the unusual step of publicly endorsing the market reaction. “I was actually happy to see how Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech was received," said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari in a podcast with the Bloomberg news service. “I certainly was not excited to see the stock market rallying after our last Federal Open Market Committee meeting because I know how committed we all are to getting inflation down," he added.
The strategy the Fed is now following borrows heavily from the lessons of the 1970s and 1980s. To be sure, circumstances aren’t the same. Back then, inflation had been high for a decade, fueling a self-fulling cycle in which prices stayed elevated because consumers and businesses expected inflation to remain high. Officials point to evidence today, such as the strong dollar, that investors and the public expect the Fed to return inflation to 2%, which could make the process less painful.
At some point, the Fed will have to evaluate how to balance its employment and inflation goals, “but this is not the time for that," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester in an interview this month. “There’s no real nuance here because inflation is just so high."
Exactly how high rates will have to go remains highly uncertain, in part because the inflation outlook is also highly uncertain. Economists inside and outside the Fed have anticipated the pace of price increases to slow as softer demand for goods and lower commodity prices and shipping costs feed through supply chains. But last week, the Labor Department reported another uncomfortably high inflation reading.
The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.6% in August from July, double July’s pace. Economists follow core inflation closely as a reflection of broad, underlying inflation. Stronger service-sector prices could trouble policy makers by reflecting how solid demand and growing incomes have enabled companies to continue raising prices.
“The message of the August CPI is that core inflation in this economy is not going to just melt away, and by the way, when you look at the labor market, it’s still adding a huge amount of jobs," said Mr. Blitz.
That report cemented Wall Street analysts’ expectations the Fed will raise rates by 0.75-point again at their two-day meeting that concludes this Wednesday, and traders in futures markets put a small probability on an even larger increase of a full percentage point.
As important as the rate increase is the signal the Fed sends about how much higher rates will go, how fast they expect to get there, and what they expect the economic consequences to be.
Inside the Fed, one camp has argued for moving faster to around 4%. “I don’t really see why you want to drag out interest-rate increases into next year," said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard in an interview last month.
Another camp has voiced more concerns about tightening too much. “I would prefer to find an appropriate spot to pause and monitor how things are going rather than go much higher [and] potentially overshoot, knowing that, ‘Well, we can always turn that around in quick order if that’s necessary,’ " Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters earlier this month.
Fed officials are anxious not to let an inflationary mindset take root, however. That is why they are in a hurry to see the economy cool and are unlikely to cut rates as Mr. Powell did in 2019 when the economy looked like it might be sliding into a recession.
“The clock is ticking," Mr. Powell said at a conference on Sept. 8. The longer inflation is high, the greater the risk “that the public will start to just naturally incorporate higher inflation into its economic decision-making. And our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen."
