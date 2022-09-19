Jerome Powell’s inflation whisperer: Paul Volcker

The strategy the Fed is now following borrows heavily from the lessons of the 1970s and 1980s. To be sure, circumstances aren’t the same. Back then, inflation had been high for a decade, fueling a self-fulling cycle in which prices stayed elevated because consumers and businesses expected inflation to remain high. Officials point to evidence today, such as the strong dollar, that investors and the public expect the Fed to return inflation to 2%, which could make the process less painful.