Home / Economy / Jerome Powell says bringing down inflation could fuel political opposition

The Federal Reserve is strongly committed to lowering inflation even though interest-rate increases to restrain economic growth could fuel political blowback, said Chair Jerome Powell.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout