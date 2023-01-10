Jerome Powell says bringing down inflation could fuel political opposition3 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 07:42 PM IST
‘The absence of direct political control over our decisions allows us to take…necessary measures,’ says Fed chair
The Federal Reserve is strongly committed to lowering inflation even though interest-rate increases to restrain economic growth could fuel political blowback, said Chair Jerome Powell.