Jerome Powell speech LIVE: Fed Chair addresses on economic outlook and monetary policy at NABE annual meeting

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is speaking at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Philadelphia, marking his final scheduled remarks before the Fed's upcoming meeting.
The speech comes after the Fed announced the benchmark interest rate cut to 4%-4.25%, following its two-day meeting from September 16 to September 17.
"Both supply and demand in the labour market have come down so sharply, so quickly," Powell said.
"The fact that the unemployment rate has barely moved is kind of remarkable in and of itself, and suggests that they're moving at roughly the same pace, although, of course, the unemployment rate has ticked up, which suggests that demand is moving a little faster than supply," he added.
Gold hit a new all-time high above $4,100 on Tuesday, boosted by expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut this month and a flight to safety among investors due to rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, Reuters reported.
"Based on the data that we do have, it is fair to say that the outlook for employment and inflation does not appear to have changed much since our September meeting four weeks ago," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.
Powell reaffirmed his earlier message from the September meeting, indicating that the Fed is now more concerned about the job market than its primary goal of price stability.
“We're still at abundant reserves, meeting above our goal of ample reserves, a little bit above ample reserves,” Powell said.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated Tuesday that a significant slowdown in hiring presents an increasing threat to the U.S. economy, indicating that the Fed probably will reduce its key interest rate two more times this year, AP reported.
Opening up on the current immigration policies, Powell said, “Let me start by saying that we don't, we don't have a view on immigration. It's not our job to have a view. So we take that as completely. You know it is what it is, as we take it as it arrives, more, I'd say, stronger policy than most people had expected. We've seen, you know, a very sharp decline in growth of the labour force and in people entering the country, and yeah, I think you're only beginning to see the strength of that policy too.”
Responsing on receiving political criticism, Powell said, “So the main thing we can continue to do is to do our work the way we've always done it, which is, you know, think really carefully about evolving economic conditions and the evolving outlook and the balance of risks, and try to make good decisions to to best serve, you know, the American public and and then explain those decisions and talk about them in a way that that makes sense and is grounded in the data.”
No official employment data for September has been released due to the US government shutdown, but private sector numbers indicate a significant slowdown in hiring last month, Powell noted.
“Rising downside risks to employment have shifted our assessment of the balance of risks,” Powell said.
“Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions,” Powell said.
Speaking on the rising role of AI, Powell said, “We're doing what other people are doing, which is, you know, reading all the things that I mean, so many researchers are working on AI. Now, it's just amazing. And so we follow all of that. We also have people at the Fed who are doing lots and lots of research on AI. And you know, in terms of, it's just such early days to be looking for the kind of things that will happen.”
Labour market data shows very low job creation levels, yet consumer spending remains high, indicating strong economic activity. We will have to observe how this situation develops, Powell noted.
The Federal Reserve has other data beyond government sources to use, says Powell.
Fed officials last month indicated that the central bank would cut its rate two more times this year and once in 2026.
In mid-September, Fed officials voted to reduce interest rates by a quarter point for the first time this year, aiming to bolster the struggling labor market.
"While the unemployment rate remained low through August, payroll gains have slowed sharply, likely in part due to a decline in labour force growth due to lower immigration and labour force participation," Powell said.
"In this less dynamic and somewhat softer labour market, the downside risks to employment appear to have risen," Powell said, noting that inflation expectations over the longer term stayed in line with the Fed's two per cent target.
Rising risks to job market justified September interest rate cut
