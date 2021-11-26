Jerome Powell will face a very different economy in a second term

But the economy today doesn’t look like the one that drove the Fed’s dovish makeover. Fearing that demand would be chronically weak as it was after the 2007-09 financial crisis, Mr. Powell backed Congress in passing $5.9 trillion in relief and stimulus. Demand now is red-hot, fueled by that stimulus, low interest rates, the reopening of businesses and vaccinations. Meanwhile supply has been hobbled by shortages of key components and millions of workers’ exit from the labor force because of retirement, Covid-19 and other factors. As a result inflation has gone from undershooting to vastly overshooting the Fed’s 2% target.