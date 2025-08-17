Jerome Powell will make his last stand at Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will take the stage next Friday at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium to deliver what may be the defining speech of his career. The speech won’t be lengthy—last year’s version clocked in at just over 15 minutes—but with his term as chair ending next May and the Fed’s performance under attack by the Trump administration, Powell may see Jackson Hole as his last or, at least, his best chance to cement his legacy and make the case for the central bank’s independence.