Jewellery exports lose sheen as recession looms in West

A double-digit fall in demand for gems and jewellery, a key Indian luxury export, amid recessionary conditions in the West is worrying manufacturers in an industry that employs over 5 million workers.
Gems and jewellery exports to key markets, including the US, the United Arab Emirates and Europe slipped 36%, 26% and 26%, respectively, in November when compared with the previous month, data released by the commerce ministry showed.
While exporters expect a rebound on the back of Christmas and New Year’s sales, industry figures said recessionary conditions next year may pose further challenges for the sector.
To be sure, free trade deals with the UAE and Australia are expected to boost exports from the sector. India is also negotiating trade deals with the UK and EU, which could help boost gems and jewellery exports.
“Gems and jewellery exports in the previous months were moderately growing. In November, it suffered a setback. But we are expecting a bounce-back in December because Christmas and New Year will add value to the sales. In fact, the overall exports in December should bounce back," said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
Gems and jewellery exports fell 27% to $2.5 billion in November from $3.46 billion in October but saw a 2% increase in the April-November period from a year earlier.
According to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, gross imports of rough diamonds in volume terms slipped 24% to 85 million carats in the eight months to November from 112 million carats in the year earlier.
Diamond traders said Russian supplies have been declining since Western sanctions were imposed, cutting Moscow out of the SWIFT cross-border payments system.
“Import of gold is down as duty has been increased substantially. With Russia not being able to supply diamonds, there is a drag. But the industry has been able to procure diamonds from other places, such as Israel. Alternative sources are there, but the prices vary," Sahai added.
Experts also said Indian exports of gems and jewellery barely increased from $32.46 billion in 2010 to $38.15 billion in 2021, whereas imports increased sharply from $68.3 billion in 2010 to $88.3 billion in 2021.
“The share of SEZs in total gems and jewellery exports from India declined from around 30% during FY20 to around 20% during FY21. There is a need for clear, achievable targets, policy certainty and WTO-compliant fiscal and non-fiscal incentives under the DESH Bill," an ICRIER study by Arpita Mukherjee, Nida Rahman and Eshana Mukherjee stated.
During 2020-21, the share of gems and jewellery in total exports from SEZs also declined to 15.7%. This is because of multiple reasons, including better non-fiscal incentives received by firms in other competing countries, withdrawal of fiscal benefits in India, pandemic-related demand and supply disruptions and SEZ-related policy uncertainties, the working paper further stated.
“When every recessionary condition develops, the sales of luxury goods are impacted. So these products will take a hit whenever inflation picks up. These products take a back seat. So impact can be seen not only in the US market but also in markets like Japan. And currently, diamonds are moving very slowly," said Vijay Kalantri, president of the All India Association of Industries (AIAI) and chairman at MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai.