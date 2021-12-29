OPEN APP
Jharkhand govt gives concession of 25 a litre petrol to two-wheeler riders
The Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders, chief minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday.

This scheme will be implemented from 26 January, 2022, Soren said.

The chief minister said the move will benefit two-wheeler riders especially the poor and middle class as the petrol prices are very high since past few months.

