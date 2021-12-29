Jharkhand govt gives concession of ₹25 a litre petrol to two-wheeler riders1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 04:07 PM IST
- This scheme will be implemented from 26 January, 2022, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said.
The Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of ₹25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders, chief minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday.
This scheme will be implemented from 26 January, 2022, Soren said.
The chief minister said the move will benefit two-wheeler riders especially the poor and middle class as the petrol prices are very high since past few months.
