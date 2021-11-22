Reliance Jio has lost around 1.9 crore wireless subscribers in the month of September, while Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh subscribers in the same period, according to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Vodafone Idea too has lost 10.7 lakh wireless subscribers in the same month, shedding customers for the 11th straight month.

Airtel gained 0.08% market share of wireless subscribers, while Jio’s user base declined 4.29% in September.

Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1.18 billion in August to 1.16 billion at the end of September, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.74%.

Bharti Airtel today announced that it will increase prices of its mobile plans by at least 20% later this week, signaling that the cut-throat price war in the sector may be phasing out.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.