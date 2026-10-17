The week in charts: Jio’s mega debut, deferred UPI charges, IDBI bank stake sale

Test of champions

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle is underway, with Australia leading the standings after a recent 214-run win over South Africa in the first Test of their three-match series. Australia has won nine of its 11 Tests in the current cycle and lost two, earning about 82% of the points available. South Africa is third with 60%, while India is fifth with 51.5%. The top two teams at the end of the cycle will meet in the final at The Oval in England in June 2027. South Africa’s remaining fixtures include home series against Bangladesh and England and a tour of Sri Lanka. India will tour New Zealand and host Australia, leaving it needing a strong run of wins and favourable results elsewhere to reach the final.