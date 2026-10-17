The week in charts: Jio’s mega debut, deferred UPI charges, IDBI bank stake sale

From Jio Platforms preparing for what could be India’s largest IPO to the deferment of charges on select UPI transactions, the week saw key developments across markets and banking. The rupee gained against the dollar after a series of Reserve Bank of India measures, while the Union cabinet cleared the sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings, marking the biggest privatization since Air India in 2022. Meanwhile, Australia strengthened its lead in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle— here is this week’s news in numbers.