Jitendra Singh calls for use of technology to improve governance

Jitendra Singh calls for use of technology to improve governance1 min read . 08:29 PM IST
- The minister said that now citizens aspire to have a voice in the processes of policy formulation and policy implementation
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Sunday called for the use of technology to bring in meaningful exchanges and definite improvements in national governance.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Sunday called for the use of technology to bring in meaningful exchanges and definite improvements in national governance.
Addressing IAS officers, the minister said that now citizens aspire to have a voice in the processes of policy formulation and policy implementation.
Addressing IAS officers, the minister said that now citizens aspire to have a voice in the processes of policy formulation and policy implementation.
Singh noted that the initiative of mandatory stint of assistant secretaries with the central ministries and departments was a huge experiment introduced in 2015 paid off extremely well to the benefit of the government of India.
The assistant secretaries are expected to give their inputs for improvement in various flagship programmes in different ministries or departments of government of India, he added.
The minister also hoped that the technocrats will be able to do justice to the flagship programmes of the government in sectors like health, agriculture, sanitation, education, skills and mobility to name a few, which are technology based and technology driven.
Singh said that as the expectations and aspirations of citizens from the administration and governance are on the rise, information technology, internet, mobile technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning among others can bring dramatic changes in the lives of the people and they can help the administration to establish a direct contact with the people. He said, the required improvement in citizen services and speedy resolution of grievances related to them can be brought about by utilizing technology in an effective manner.