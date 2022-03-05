Job market looks even tighter as Covid-19 recedes

The good news is that the sharp drop in Covid-19 cases since the Omicron surge should raise more people’s comfort levels about returning to work, while also relieving some of the added childcare burdens many women in particular have taken on during the pandemic. During the midmonth week on which the Labor Department based its February job readings, there were an average of 168,687 new Covid-19 cases daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with 809,207 during the same week in January. That drop showed up in Friday’s employment figures—the number of people absent from work because of illness, injury or medical problems fell to 1.6 million last month from 3.6 million in January. The number absent because of childcare problems dropped to 44,000 from 72,000.