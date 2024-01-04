Job market to recover in 2024, hirings expected to grow 8.3%, says report
Key sectors that will experience increased hiring include manufacturing, BFSI, automotive, retail, and travel and tourism, the report said
The overall hiring this year is expected to grow 8.3 per cent this year with the job market showing signs of recovery in December, a report said on Thursday. December witnessed a 2 per cent growth in hiring, the foundit Annual Trends Report said.
