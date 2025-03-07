Applications for unemployment benefits filed by federal employees remained at an elevated level for a second week as the Trump administration moves to dramatically shrink the size of the federal government.

There were 1,580 initial claims filed nationwide in the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees program for the week ended March 1, slightly down from 1,634 the previous week but much higher than earlier in the year, according data posted on the Department of Labor’s website on Thursday. For comparison, the weekly average last year was about 400.

The number of continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, filed by federal workers for the week ended Feb. 22 was 8,215, up from 7,412 the week prior. The data is subject to revision before it’s reported in the March 13 weekly jobless claims report.

Already, Bloomberg Economics estimates tens of thousands of federal jobs have been cut since President Donald Trump took office in January and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, started firing government workers across US agencies and canceling federal contracts.

Georgia had the most initial claims filed by federal workers last week at 277, followed by 229 from California, 139 from Texas, 129 from Maryland and 115 from Washington, DC, data posted Thursday show.

Applications filed by out-of-work federal employees are reported separately from those of other workers. In data published earlier Thursday by the Labor Department, overall applications for US unemployment benefits last week decreased to 221,000, returning to muted levels seen earlier in the year.

With assistance from Alex McIntyre.

