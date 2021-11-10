Jobless claims fell to new pandemic low of 267,000

The U.S. economy still has more than four million fewer jobs than it had in February 2020, even after employers added 531,000 in October, the Labor Department reported. Prime-age workers, those between the ages of 25-54, may be slowly returning to the labor market after leaving it for a variety of pandemic-related reasons, including fear of illness, lack of child care or retirement. Their participation in the labor market ticked up slightly last month, but it remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

