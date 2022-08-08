Jobs are back, baby, but maybe not your job
The surprise addition of 528,000 jobs in July erased pandemic losses, but a lower share of Americans are employed
The U.S. finally has as many jobs as it did before the pandemic struck. Ultimately, a lot of them might not be in the right place.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that the economy added a seasonally adjusted 528,000 jobs in July from a month earlier—far more than the 258,000 that economists expected to see. With that the employment losses brought on by Covid-19 crisis have finally been erased: There were 32,000 more jobs in July than there were in February 2020. Similarly, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.5% from 3.6%, bringing it back to the multidecade low it logged just before the pandemic.
Even so, to say that the job market has recovered isn’t exactly right. The number of people employed as a share of the working-age population came to 60% last month; if it rose back to February 2020’s 61.2%, there would be millions more people working. That should be a concern for Federal Reserve policy makers: While on the one hand they want to cool off a job market that is looking too hot, on the other they don’t want to forestall a future where more Americans join the labor force.
The pandemic is a continuing problem for the job market. The employment report showed that there were 656,000 more people out sick last month than in July 2019, while a separate survey from the Census Bureau shows that a large number of people weren’t working because they were worried about catching or spreading Covid. For many families, child-care issues remain unresolved.
Another reason more people might not be working is that, despite the pressing demand for workers across the country, their old job hasn’t come back.
As with the recovery in the economy, the recovery in the labor market hasn’t been even. Americans bought stuff like crazy in response to the pandemic, eschewing spending on services such as travel and haircuts, and the jobs followed.
In July, there were about a million more jobs, combined, in the so-called goods-producing sectors—manufacturing, construction and mining and logging—plus the retail trade and warehousing and transportation sectors, than in February 2020. And there were about a million fewer jobs in the remaining service-sector industries.
So in some respects the recovery in jobs probably has left some people out—somebody who is a good line cook, for example, might have neither the skills nor the desire to work in the shoe department of a department store. There is also a geographic component to consider. The hybrid work arrangements that have left many offices less than half full on any given day have crushed many downtown businesses serving office workers, while businesses in what used to be bedroom communities are struggling to keep up.
With many Americans less enamored of piling up goods, and reengaging in activities such as going out, there could be some big changes coming for the employment picture in the months ahead. If Covid worries and, importantly, infections ease, those changes will be even more pronounced. A job market that has actually recovered will look a lot different than the job market does now.