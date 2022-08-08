Jobs are back, baby, but maybe not your job

Even so, to say that the job market has recovered isn’t exactly right. The number of people employed as a share of the working-age population came to 60% last month; if it rose back to February 2020’s 61.2%, there would be millions more people working. That should be a concern for Federal Reserve policy makers: While on the one hand they want to cool off a job market that is looking too hot, on the other they don’t want to forestall a future where more Americans join the labor force.