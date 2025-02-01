Jobs boost: 22 lakh opportunities in footwear, leather sectors with Modi Govt’s scheme in Budget 2025 — Details here

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the “Focus Product Scheme” for the footwear and leather industry on Saturday, February 1. According to the budget announcement, India aims to generate 22 lakh jobs in the economy through this scheme.

“To enhance the productivity, quality, and competitiveness of India’s footwear and leather sector, a focus product scheme will be implemented,” as per Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement.

What is a Focus Product Scheme? A Focus Product Scheme (FPS) is an export policy that aims to promote exports and diversify the export basket. This diversification helps India reduce the risk of an industry depending on a limited number of commodity exports. The government uses this scheme to promote multi-category exports in a particular industry.

FPS Objective? India hopes that this scheme will support the design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for the production of non-leather quality footwear and support the leather footwear and product market.

According to the official budget document, the Indian government aims to generate ₹4 lakh crore in turnover and over ₹1.1 lakh crore from exports.

“The scheme is expected to facilitate employment for 22 lakh persons, generate turnover of ₹4 lakh crore and exports of over ₹1.1 lakh crore,” said Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Toy Sector Boost The Union Budget 2025 also announced that the government plans to make India a global toy hub. Nirmala Sitharaman announced India's plan to build on the National Action Plan for toys and implement a new scheme in this sector.

The Centre aims to develop the clusters, skills, and manufacturing ecosystem in India to create better-quality toys, which represent India's “Make in India” initiative.

“The scheme will focus on development of clusters, skills, and a manufacturing ecosystem that will create high-quality, unique, innovative, and sustainable toys that will represent the ‘Made in India’ brand,” according to the budget announcement.