Growing jobs, tepid output: Contrasting story of manufacturing sector in charts

The story of India’s manufacturing industries is marked by contrasts, with job growth hitting a 12-year high in 2022-23 and the real output growing at a lacklustre rate, reveals the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI).

According to the report, the gross value added (GVA) of the manufacturing industry grew 7.3% in 2022-23 at current prices. While the growth rate may seem decent at current prices, it is not much, especially when wholesale price inflation for manufactured products is considered, which was 5.6% during the year. Moreover, the growth rate was less than the average growth of 8% witnessed between 2010-11 and 2019-20.

At the same time, the number of persons engaged in the manufacturing sector has grown 7.4%, which is the highest since 2010-11. Between 2013-14 and 2019-20, the growth was stuck in the slow lane, growing less than 5%, followed by a decline in the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21. However, the decline of 3.2% in 2020-21 was immediately followed by a 7% growth in the next year, suggesting a quick recovery.

Another metric that gives insight into the level of employment in the manufacturing industry is workers per factory, which also showed an encouraging trend. The number of workers per factory increased to 71 in 2022-23, up from 68 the previous year.

However, apart from tepid output growth, the output to input ratio also painted a different picture of the manufacturing industry. The output-to-input ratio declined to 1.179 times from 1.207 times the previous year. In fact, the ratio has consistently declined since 2016-17 when it had reached 1.232 times.

In terms of state-wise ranking, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top state both in terms of the share in total number of factories and persons engaged in factories. Gujarat and Maharashtra are the next two states on the list.

While Gujarat has secured the second spot in terms of share in the total number of factories, it falls behind Maharashtra in terms of share of persons engaged in factories.

Pragya Srivastava has contributed to this story.