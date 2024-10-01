Economy
Growing jobs, tepid output: Contrasting story of manufacturing sector in charts
SummaryEven as the manufacturing industry has seen a lacklustre growth in 2022-23, employment has shown an encouraging trend. Here are the findings of the latest Annual Survey of Industries.
The story of India’s manufacturing industries is marked by contrasts, with job growth hitting a 12-year high in 2022-23 and the real output growing at a lacklustre rate, reveals the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI).
