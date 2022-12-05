Jobs reminder: Silicon Valley isn’t the whole economy
- While tech firms and other pandemic beneficiaries deal with the consequences of their overhiring, other sectors still have a dearth of workers
America’s job engine might keep humming along, despite the recent flurry of layoff announcements in industries like technology.
America’s job engine might keep humming along, despite the recent flurry of layoff announcements in industries like technology.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that the economy added a seasonally adjusted 263,000 jobs last month, after increasing 284,000 in October and 269,000 in September. That is a step down from the big gains registered earlier in the recovery but still quite strong. In the five years before the pandemic—a period of robust job growth—the economy added an average of 194,000 jobs a month.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that the economy added a seasonally adjusted 263,000 jobs last month, after increasing 284,000 in October and 269,000 in September. That is a step down from the big gains registered earlier in the recovery but still quite strong. In the five years before the pandemic—a period of robust job growth—the economy added an average of 194,000 jobs a month.
The employment gains are striking, coming in the face of so many job-cut announcements from big companies such as Amazon.com, Twitter and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms. Indeed, on Thursday outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that by its count, U.S.-based employers announced 76,835 job cuts last month, compared with 14,875 a year earlier.
Some companies in areas such as tech, retail and logistics massively boosted head count after the pandemic struck and now appear overstaffed. But other sectors remain deep in a hole and are desperate for workers. That dynamic was evident in Friday’s report. It showed retailers shed 30,000 jobs, for example, and that the transportation and warehousing sector cut 15,000 workers.
But the leisure and hospitality sector gained 88,000 jobs, and healthcare employment rose by 45,000. Other services employment—a catchall category that includes things such as auto mechanics, hairdressers and parking lot attendants—rose by 24,000. Those areas could be a source of job gains in the months ahead.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes many businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic, such as restaurants and hotels, is still nearly one million jobs short of where it was before the crisis struck. Healthcare employment only recently eclipsed its prepandemic level, but considering the health needs of an aging population is probably still short of the workers it needs.
To return to its growth trend in the 20 years prior to the pandemic, the sector would need to add over 800,000 workers. The “other services" category is still nearly 200,000 jobs short of where it was before the pandemic, and would need to bring on more employees than that to get back to its prepandemic trend.
Job gains in those sectors could absorb job losses elsewhere. Moreover, some companies that worry they have more staff than they need might be more reluctant to let workers go, knowing that in a still-tight labor market they might not be able to staff back up when they need to.
A big question is how this all might affect wages. One possibility is that job losses in places such as retail might make it so places like restaurants don’t have to dangle offers of higher paychecks to get the workers they need. But such a dynamic doesn’t appear to have unfolded yet—Friday’s report showed that average hourly earnings rose by 0.6% in November from October, putting them a robust 5.1% above their year earlier level.
That is hardly a sign of a job market that is falling apart.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text