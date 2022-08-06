Jobs report to keep Fed on aggressive tightening path4 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 01:06 PM IST
Strong hiring and wage growth make it harder for central bank to dial down pace of rate rises in September
The July jobs report defied expectations of an economic slowdown and will make it harder for the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of rate increases at its meeting next month.