Jobs report will sway Fed’s decision on size of rate cut
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Sep 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Summary
- Another crummy labor-market report could tee up a larger, half-point rate cut, but decent hiring would keep the Fed on track for a quarter-point cut.
The August employment report due for release Friday stands to play a larger-than-normal role in determining the size of a widely expected interest-rate cut later this month.
