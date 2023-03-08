Home / Economy / Joe Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion: White House
Back

President Joe Biden's budget proposal will aim to cut U.S. budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years, the White House said on Wednesday, far more than the $2 trillion Biden had said he would aim for earlier.

"That’s nearly a $6 trillion difference between the president’s budget and Congressional Republicans' agenda," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, saying the opposition’s plans would add $3 trillion to the debt.

ALSO READ: Biden's reverse card? After UK's Sunak, now US mulls detaining migrant families: Report

Biden, who intends to unveil his budget plan on Thursday, had floated the $2 trillion deficit reduction figure during his State of the Union address in February.

The Democratic president will propose raising taxes on companies and people earning over $400,000 a year in an effort to curb government red ink, while protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from cuts.

"We see this as a value statement" about the future of the country, Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Ultimately, it will be up to Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives, to write related budget legislation. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout