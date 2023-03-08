Joe Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion: White House1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:37 PM IST
Biden, who intends to unveil his budget plan on Thursday, had floated the $2 trillion deficit reduction figure during his State of the Union address in February.
President Joe Biden's budget proposal will aim to cut U.S. budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years, the White House said on Wednesday, far more than the $2 trillion Biden had said he would aim for earlier.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×