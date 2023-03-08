Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Joe Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion: White House

Joe Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion: White House

1 min read . 08 Mar 2023 Reuters
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Biden, who intends to unveil his budget plan on Thursday, had floated the $2 trillion deficit reduction figure during his State of the Union address in February.

President Joe Biden's budget proposal will aim to cut U.S. budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years, the White House said on Wednesday, far more than the $2 trillion Biden had said he would aim for earlier.

"That’s nearly a $6 trillion difference between the president’s budget and Congressional Republicans' agenda," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, saying the opposition’s plans would add $3 trillion to the debt.

The Democratic president will propose raising taxes on companies and people earning over $400,000 a year in an effort to curb government red ink, while protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from cuts.

"We see this as a value statement" about the future of the country, Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Ultimately, it will be up to Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives, to write related budget legislation. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

