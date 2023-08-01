Joe Biden is more responsible for high inflation than for abundant jobs

The way Joe Biden tells it, the only part of his economic record that really matters is jobs. America’s roaring labour market beat expectations again in April. The unemployment rate is lower than in any year since 1969. The share of 15- to 64-year-olds in employment has surpassed its pre-pandemic peak, which was itself the highest seen since 2007. Mr Biden likes to tell people that his presidency, which began in the midst of a rapid recovery from covid lockdowns, has coincided with more monthly job creation, on average, than any other in history. Provided America avoids a debt-ceiling crisis, and the associated halt to federal spending and probable lay-offs, the booming labour market looks like a ticket to re-election in 2024.

