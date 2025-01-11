US President Joe Biden moves to curb cooking oil imports with green fuel rule

The US is moving to curb imports of used cooking oil, preventing foreign supplies used to make biofuels from qualifying for a lucrative tax credit.

In long-awaited guidance, the US Treasury signaled that fuels made with foreign-sourced supplies won’t be allowed under the so-called GREET model, a Department of Energy tool used to determine the full sweep of greenhouse gases emitted from the transportation and energy industries.

The move comes after a flood of supplies from China reached US shores at cheaper prices than soybean oil produced locally. The decision is a win for American farmers, who have been counting on a boom in soy-heavy biofuels like renewable diesel to sell their crops.

Advertisement

Soybean oil futures for March jumped by the exchange limit in Chicago on Friday, surging 7%, the most since June 2023.

Shares of Bunge Global SA, the world’s biggest oilseed processor, gained 5%. The joint owners of Diamond Green Diesel, North America’s biggest renewable-diesel maker, jumped, with Darling Ingredients Inc. surging as much as 10% and Valero Energy Corp. climbing as much as 4%.

“This tax credit is essential to US competitiveness and to reduce emissions in the transportation sector with more affordable, cleaner fuel,” US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said in a statement. “The final guidance released today provides clarity and certainty to America’s world-leading biofuel industry.”

Advertisement

The tax incentive that took effect on Jan. 1 is part of President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. While the guidance gives Donald Trump — a supporter of fossil fuels —something to work from, it’s unclear how far he will take his pledge to roll back the IRA.

US biofuels and corn groups criticized the overall guidance as lacking details on what qualifies for tax credits.

Geoff Cooper, chief executive officer of ethanol trade group Renewable Fuels Association, said it fell short of expectations and doesn’t give producers of corn-based US ethanol the certainty they seek. Emily Skor, CEO of ethanol lobbying group Growth Energy, said the guidance “still lacks the critical details that are needed to help ensure that American biofuel producers and their farm partners can lead the world in clean fuel production.”

Advertisement

The National Corn Growers Association said more clarity is needed about the specific environmental practices that will be required for accessing the credit. “What a missed opportunity for growers,” said President Kenneth Hartman Jr., an Illinois farmer.

Ethanol is among the ingredients that can be used in making green jet fuel. The $54 billion industry is counting on new markets like sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, to boost demand at a time when the rise of electric vehicles poses an existential threat to liquid fuels, especially those used to power light-duty automobiles.

Advertisement

The issue of foreign used cooking oil has been a growing concern of agriculture groups and lawmakers over the past year. Growers bristled as they saw soybean prices plunge as UCO from Asia flowed into the country for making fuels like renewable diesel and SAF. Fuel made with UCO is highly valued in low-carbon fuel markets like California because of its relatively small carbon footprint.

Adding to the outcry was suspicion that China shippers were adding fresh palm oil to UCO, making it fraudulent under US renewable fuel law. Palm, the world’s most widely used vegetable oil, is a bane to environmentalists and many countries because the industry is a key driver of deforestation in places like Indonesia and has been tied to labor abuses.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ola Electric faces increased scrutiny, Consumer Authority asks more information

The Treasury rules issued on Friday allow fuels made with UCO from the US to qualify for the 45Z credit, which provides a per-gallon, or gallon-equivalent, tax credit for makers of so-called clean transportation fuels based on the carbon intensity of production.

Under a rival model, the globally accepted Corsia standard established by the United Nation’s governing body for aviation, green jet fuel made with foreign feedstocks would have access to the credit.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.