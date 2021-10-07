NEW DELHI : US presidential envoy for Climate Change John Kerry on Thursday expressed the hope that India would demonstrate the “seriousness" of its climate ambitions at the upcoming Conference of Parties meet in Glasgow in November.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council, Kerry described India as a “critical partner" in the effort to bring down carbon emissions that would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the decade between 2020-2030.

The remark may be seen as an effort to make India formally commit to ensuring it generates 450 GW of energy from renewable sources by 2030. New Delhi currently describes it as an “aspirational" goal while pointing out that it is the only country among its G20 peers that are close to achieving their goals to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius.

In his remarks, Kerry said “India has already made a bold statement by setting a goal of 450GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030."

This, he said, was “a great goal" that the US supported. But there was a lot more than the US and India could work on together in the climate arena – from increasing technology exchanges to expanding trade and foreign direct investment, said Kerry, who has visited India twice already since he was named US president Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate change soon after Biden took office in January. He recalled that during his second visit to India last month, India and the US had launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) under the India-US Climate Clean Energy Agenda 2030.

“I look forward to joining my Indian friends in Glasgow…here India can join all of us in demonstrating on the global stage the seriousness of its climate ambitions," he said.

In his comments, Indian environment minister Bhupinder Yadav said for developing countries like India financing for climate adaptation and mitigation always remained a matter of “prime concern."

“For the implementation of any development agenda, concerted global action is needed with developed countries taking the lead," Yadav said.

The minister called for a “global public partnership to harbess technology innovation and finance to help developing countries in scaling up their efforts to protect nature."

