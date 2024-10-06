Economy
India can sustain high growth, become a developed economy by 2047: John Lipsky
Summary
- Further reforms are needed to boost domestic investments and attract more foreign investments, says John Lipsky, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.
New Delhi: India has the potential to sustain high economic growth in the coming years and become a developed economy by 2047 if it introduces new regulatory, legal, infrastructural and educational reforms, economist John Lipsky told Mint.
