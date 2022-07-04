Joshi’s visit to Australia to aid supply of minerals

Joshi’s visit to Australia to aid supply of minerals1 min read . 12:55 AM IST
- Joshi will be visiting mineral-rich sites of Tianqi Lithium Kwinana and Greenbushes Mine during his six-day stay
India is set to move closer to realizing its ambition to develop secure supplies of commercially viable strategic minerals as part of its transition to clean energy with coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi’s visit to Australia beginning Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on taking India-Australia relations to new horizons that would pave the way for greater cooperation in critical minerals, coal, mining, defence, new and renewable energy, new technologies, agricultural research and cyber security.
The visit assumes importance as it is the first meeting between Joshi and minister for resources Madeleine King since the election of the Anthony Albanese government in Australia. The India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership envisages joint investment for viable lithium and cobalt projects in Australia, which is critical for India’s transition towards clean energy. Meetings are lined up to complement India’s mineral security for e-mobility initiatives and other diversified sectors entailing usage of critical and strategic minerals.