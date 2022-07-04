Joshi’s visit to Australia to aid supply of minerals

The visit assumes importance as it is the first meeting between Joshi and minister for resources Madeleine King since the election of the Anthony Albanese government in Australia. The India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership envisages joint investment for viable lithium and cobalt projects in Australia, which is critical for India’s transition towards clean energy. Meetings are lined up to complement India’s mineral security for e-mobility initiatives and other diversified sectors entailing usage of critical and strategic minerals.