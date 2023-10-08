US earnings week ahead: JPMorgan, Citi prepare for Fed’s higher-for-longer approach
JPMorgan expected to outperform Citigroup and Wells Fargo in profitability. The quarterly reports from Domino's Pizza Inc., PepsiCo, and Walgreens Boots Alliance are likely to highlight the reduced spending power of American consumers
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to outperform Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo in profitability in the upcoming quarterly earnings reports, as per a Bloomberg report. All three banks, however, face challenges from a slow economy and high interest rates.
