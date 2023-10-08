JPMorgan expected to outperform Citigroup and Wells Fargo in profitability. The quarterly reports from Domino's Pizza Inc., PepsiCo, and Walgreens Boots Alliance are likely to highlight the reduced spending power of American consumers

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to outperform Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo in profitability in the upcoming quarterly earnings reports, as per a Bloomberg report. All three banks, however, face challenges from a slow economy and high interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JPMorgan and its peers are likely to increase provisions for potential loan losses due to the ongoing risk of a United States recession this year. The persistently high interest rates are impacting the growth of net interest income, emphasizing the importance of reducing business costs.

The quarterly reports from Domino's Pizza Inc., PepsiCo Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will likely highlight the reduced spending power of American consumers. The people currently have less cash on hand than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Earnings Week Ahead – Monday: There are no notable earnings expected at start of the week.

– Tuesday: Analysts expect PepsiCo Inc. earnings to rise 9.4 percent. The cola giant has seen double-digit profits the last two quarters as well. Goldman Sachs highlighted that cost-conscious consumers will switch to cheaper brands and said Pepsi's edge comes through its “favorable geographic footprint" over rivals.

The report also noted that Pepsi is keen on bolstering its snack portfolio - evident from the interest shown in acquiring Hostess Brands. The company has the capacity to take on billions of debt without hurting its credit profile, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

– Wednesday: There are no notable earnings expected at start of the week.

– Thursday: Jefferies expects Walgreens Boots’ earnings to shrink around 14 percent this earnings season due to continued pressure on its moneymaker - the pharmacy segment. Operational hiccups with VillageMD, are also expected to hurt earnings. Further, Walgreen's 2024 and 2025 guidance is being questioned by analysts following recent changes in the chain's top posts.

Estimates for Delta Air Lines have also been revised downwards on back of higher fuel and labour costs. BI noted that the airline's four-year contracts with pilots, signed in March, will also hurt prospects as passengers tighten purse strings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BI pointed out that Domino’s Pizza’s domestic store sales have reduced quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) domestic same-store sales growth was flat in the quarter from a year ago, dragged down by fewer delivery orders, BI said. A revamped loyalty program and a new partnership with Uber Eats could help in the fourth quarter, though the worsening global consumer environment will continue to weigh on earnings, Barclays said.

Friday: JPMorgan (JPM US) is set to post the fastest earnings-per-share growth among major US investment banks this reporting season, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net interest income likely jumped 27% in the period, offsetting declines in trading revenues and investment-banking fees. The bank could beat its full-year NII guidance, defying the impact of persistently higher interest rates, said Piper Sandler. JPMorgan’s third-quarter report is due pre-market.

Citigroup (C US) earnings likely fell 20%, while Wells Fargo’s (WFC US) is projected to decline 3.9%. Expenses and efficiencies will be under increased scrutiny in both reports, which are due before the opening bell. Rising operating costs are outpacing Citi’s revenue growth and weighing on profitability, even as the bank prepares to overhaul its organizational structure, BI said. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo has reiterated its full-year expense outlook but also has opportunities for more efficiencies, Piper Sandler said.

PNC Financial Services (PNC US) could say more about this month’s purchase of a $17 billion portfolio of capital-commitment facilities from Signature Bank, on its third-quarter earnings call. The deal should add around 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter without materially impacting PNC’s capital ratios, RBC Capital Markets said. Earnings and revenue likely shrank in the third quarter, with net interest margin down for the first time after six straight quarters of growth.

BlackRock’s (BLK US) adjusted earnings are projected to fall 11% from a year ago, as the firm faces challenges from slowing institutional flows and foreign-currency headwinds, Citi analysts said. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!