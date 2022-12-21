JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs say stocks recovery won’t be easy in 2023

To be sure, consecutive down years are rare for US stocks, so after this year’s drop, there’s only a low probability they will post annual declines again in 2023. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has only fallen for two straight years on four occasions: The Great Depression, World War II, the 1970s oil crisis and the bursting of the dot-com bubble at the start of this century.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}