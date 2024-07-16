Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) have been included in JPMorgan’s benchmark Emerging-market Index Global Diversified (GBI-EM GD) index w.e.f. June 28 and the monthly net inflows into Fully Accessible Route (FAR) securities have already touched ₹90,000 crore during since October 2023, post the announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JPMorgan index inclusion of Indian bonds is expected to result in monthly inflows of around $2 billion for the next 9 months, which is expected to boost India’s Balance of Payment (BoP) surplus and while ensuring incremental ‘Indianisation’ of Global hot money, according to SBI Research.

“Shifting contours of portfolio funds allocation to multiple asset classes across different clusters of geographies, driven by strong currents of surging liquidity in an era of QT and pivot by Central Banks, positions India’s foray into global bond indices a Win-Win proposition, structurally strengthening the macros, credit markets and Yield Curve with benchmark likely to test 6.80% going ahead despite vagaries," SBI Research said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several global marquee funds, at present clients of multiple indices forming a passive investment channel, and taking proxy exposures to India via instruments such as total returns swaps and supranational bonds, have evinced keen interest to enter the most rapidly growing Large Economy directly, indicating incremental Indianisation of global flows, and making the country compete directly with China in AXJ (Asia Ex Japan) category with foreign ownership in its bonds standing a tad above $750 billion, it noted.

“India stands tall meeting the dual mandate for global funds- risk diversification and Total Returns (TR), SBI Research said.

Going by trends, it expects India to ascend to second largest bond market among EMs, post China, overtaking Brazil soon that could pitch it directly with the mainland for funds allocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For FY25, SBI Research expects the current account deficit at $36 billion (0.9% of GDP) with exports of goods around $455 billion and imports at $708 billion. Meanwhile, service exports are expected to grow to $171 billion.

Net FDI, which dropped to the lowest level since 2007 in FY24, is expected to recover in FY25 to around $30 billion. FII inflows which are $3.5 billion so far this fiscal are expected to be around $25 billion getting the support through the debt inflows on account of bond inclusion.

SBI Research estimates overall Balance of Payment surplus to be around $52 billion in FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FPI inflow is expected to boost demand for government papers, leading to lower yields with greater and faster impact on short-end tenor. Inflows along with fiscal consolidation and easing of inflation, and resulting higher possibility of rate cut should further support softening of yield, remaining range bound with a lower bound of 6.80%, it said.

However, SBI Research does not expect any major change in Rupee/dollar exchange rate. The majority of the flows are likely to result in foreign exchange reserves accretion. The historical data also shows that positive (negative) change in BoP is not always associated with major appreciation (depreciation) of rupee viz-a-viz dollar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

