JPMorgan refrains from adding India to bond index, keeps on watch

JPMorgan cited several areas that investors found problematic with Indian bond markets, including the three- to six-month registration timeline for investors to set up new accounts. Investors also highlighted delays -- especially around monthly and quarter-end rebalancings -- in the repatriation of proceeds from bond sales beyond the settlement period, typically tied to tax liability snafus, the indexer said. There was also some risk tied to the failure of onshore bond trades that fail to be matched on the same day, according to the firm’s investor feedback.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}