Base effect likely to lower July inflation to 3.6%: Mint poll

NEW DELHI :India’s retail inflation is expected to have dipped below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4.0% in July, marking the first time since September 2019. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to drop to 3.6% in July from 5.1% in June, primarily due to the statistical effect of a high base last year, according to a median estimate of 21 economists polled by Mint.