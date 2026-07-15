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July rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

Vijay C Roy
4 min read15 Jul 2026, 05:50 AM IST
India typically receives about 32% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall in July followed by 29% in August.
India typically receives about 32% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall in July followed by 29% in August.(HT)
Summary

The cumulative shortfall in rainfall eased to 19.3% during 1 June-13 July from 38% at the end of June. However, the improvement was uneven, with east and northeast India still reporting a 35.5% deficit, followed by the south peninsula (21.5%), northwest (11.9%) and central India (8.5%).

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New Delhi: India has sharply narrowed much of its monsoon rainfall deficit after heavy showers in early July, easing fears triggered by one of the weakest starts to the season in years. But with rainfall still uneven and the crucial kharif sowing window far from over, policymakers and farmers are not breathing easy yet.

New Delhi: India has sharply narrowed much of its monsoon rainfall deficit after heavy showers in early July, easing fears triggered by one of the weakest starts to the season in years. But with rainfall still uneven and the crucial kharif sowing window far from over, policymakers and farmers are not breathing easy yet.

The cumulative shortfall in rainfall eased to 19.3% during 1 June-13 July from 38% at the end of June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. However, the improvement was uneven, with east and northeast India still reporting a 35.5% deficit, followed by the south peninsula (21.5%), northwest (11.9%) and central India (8.5%).

The cumulative shortfall in rainfall eased to 19.3% during 1 June-13 July from 38% at the end of June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. However, the improvement was uneven, with east and northeast India still reporting a 35.5% deficit, followed by the south peninsula (21.5%), northwest (11.9%) and central India (8.5%).

India typically receives about 32% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall in July followed by 29% in August. On 30 June, the IMD had forecast July rainfall at 94% of the long-period average, suggesting below-normal precipitation could persist through the month’s most critical sowing period.

Also Read | Himanshu: India’s rural economy is still vulnerable—despite rainfall respite

July is also the most crucial month for kharif sowing, with around 55% of the total cultivated area usually brought under cultivation during the month. The share is even higher for certain crops—65% for pulses, 66% for oilseeds, and 62% for sowing of coarse cereals, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist of Icra Ltd.

As of 10 July, total area planted with kharif crops stood at 53.12 million hectares, much below the 63.25 million hectares in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of delayed and uneven monsoon rainfall across several agricultural states. Acreage under key crops such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds and cotton is also trailing last year’s levels.

While recent showers have improved soil moisture and accelerated sowing in some states, persistent rainfall deficits elsewhere continue to delay planting and cloud the outlook for crop yields.

“Despite the recent rainfall, soil moisture remains inadequate in many regions, limiting kharif sowing,” said Sudhir Panwar, an agriculture expert and former member of Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission.

He added that the pace of planting of pulses, paddy, rice, and oilseeds—and their subsequent crop development—will largely depend on how the monsoon performs during the rest of July.

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June from 3.9% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 4% midpoint target for the first time since the new consumer price index (CPI) series was introduced in January 2026. Food inflation was at 5.32% in June compared to 4.78% in May.

Taking note of the uncertainty around food inflation from the impact of the sub-normal monsoon and El Niño, the RBI in its 5 June monetary policy statement projected retail inflation for FY27 at 5.1%.

“Uneven rainfall so far, a below-normal monsoon forecast, and the onset of El Niño conditions could put pressure on food prices,” said Dipti Deshpande, senior director and principal economist at Crisil Ltd.

Also Read | Weak monsoon could cut India’s hydropower output by 10%

Sarwan Singh Pandher, farm leader and coordinator of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said farmers are bearing the brunt of the weak monsoon.

“Based on initial field reports, we expect a decline in both acreage and yields. Higher irrigation costs are likely to further squeeze farm incomes, adding to the financial stress faced by cultivators,” Pandher said.

Queries emailed to the IMD, ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, and the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on 14 July, remain unanswered till the press time.

Not everyone is worried about the monsoon’s early impact, with D.K. Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ltd, saying it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

“We should wait until the end of July, as the progress and distribution of monsoon rainfall over the next two weeks will be critical for the kharif season,” Joshi said, pointing to comfortable government buffer stocks of rice and wheat.

“The more vulnerable segments are oilseeds, maize, and pulses, where production could come under pressure if rainfall remains below normal,” Joshi said. “Overall, the overall risk from the monsoon remains skewed to the downside.”

Economists warn that a prolonged spell of weak rainfall could have broader macroeconomic implications. According to the RBI, the Indian economy is expected to grow by around 6.6% in the April-June period, shrinking from an upwardly revised 7.8% in the previous quarter. Full-year GDP growth expectations now stand at around 6.6%, compared to 7.7% in FY26.

The resumption of hostilities in West Asia is another risk for Indian agriculture, especially fertilizer costs. India is the second-largest global fertilizer consumer and the world’s largest importer of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea. Experts feel the conflict may take India’s fertilizer subsidy bill up from the budgeted 1.77 trillion for FY27.

Also Read | Will monsoon matter more than oil for RBI's next rate move?

Meanwhile, wholesale price inflation, too, rose to 9.87% in June from 9.68% in May, marking its highest level in 14 months as food articles, mineral oils containing petroleum products, basic metals and chemicals continued to push up producer prices, according to provisional data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Tuesday.

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Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyJuly rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

July rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

Vijay C Roy
4 min read15 Jul 2026, 05:50 AM IST
India typically receives about 32% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall in July followed by 29% in August.
India typically receives about 32% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall in July followed by 29% in August.(HT)
Summary

The cumulative shortfall in rainfall eased to 19.3% during 1 June-13 July from 38% at the end of June. However, the improvement was uneven, with east and northeast India still reporting a 35.5% deficit, followed by the south peninsula (21.5%), northwest (11.9%) and central India (8.5%).

Gift this article

New Delhi: India has sharply narrowed much of its monsoon rainfall deficit after heavy showers in early July, easing fears triggered by one of the weakest starts to the season in years. But with rainfall still uneven and the crucial kharif sowing window far from over, policymakers and farmers are not breathing easy yet.

New Delhi: India has sharply narrowed much of its monsoon rainfall deficit after heavy showers in early July, easing fears triggered by one of the weakest starts to the season in years. But with rainfall still uneven and the crucial kharif sowing window far from over, policymakers and farmers are not breathing easy yet.

The cumulative shortfall in rainfall eased to 19.3% during 1 June-13 July from 38% at the end of June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. However, the improvement was uneven, with east and northeast India still reporting a 35.5% deficit, followed by the south peninsula (21.5%), northwest (11.9%) and central India (8.5%).

The cumulative shortfall in rainfall eased to 19.3% during 1 June-13 July from 38% at the end of June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. However, the improvement was uneven, with east and northeast India still reporting a 35.5% deficit, followed by the south peninsula (21.5%), northwest (11.9%) and central India (8.5%).

India typically receives about 32% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall in July followed by 29% in August. On 30 June, the IMD had forecast July rainfall at 94% of the long-period average, suggesting below-normal precipitation could persist through the month’s most critical sowing period.

Also Read | Himanshu: India’s rural economy is still vulnerable—despite rainfall respite

July is also the most crucial month for kharif sowing, with around 55% of the total cultivated area usually brought under cultivation during the month. The share is even higher for certain crops—65% for pulses, 66% for oilseeds, and 62% for sowing of coarse cereals, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist of Icra Ltd.

As of 10 July, total area planted with kharif crops stood at 53.12 million hectares, much below the 63.25 million hectares in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of delayed and uneven monsoon rainfall across several agricultural states. Acreage under key crops such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds and cotton is also trailing last year’s levels.

While recent showers have improved soil moisture and accelerated sowing in some states, persistent rainfall deficits elsewhere continue to delay planting and cloud the outlook for crop yields.

“Despite the recent rainfall, soil moisture remains inadequate in many regions, limiting kharif sowing,” said Sudhir Panwar, an agriculture expert and former member of Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission.

He added that the pace of planting of pulses, paddy, rice, and oilseeds—and their subsequent crop development—will largely depend on how the monsoon performs during the rest of July.

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June from 3.9% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 4% midpoint target for the first time since the new consumer price index (CPI) series was introduced in January 2026. Food inflation was at 5.32% in June compared to 4.78% in May.

Taking note of the uncertainty around food inflation from the impact of the sub-normal monsoon and El Niño, the RBI in its 5 June monetary policy statement projected retail inflation for FY27 at 5.1%.

“Uneven rainfall so far, a below-normal monsoon forecast, and the onset of El Niño conditions could put pressure on food prices,” said Dipti Deshpande, senior director and principal economist at Crisil Ltd.

Also Read | Weak monsoon could cut India’s hydropower output by 10%

Sarwan Singh Pandher, farm leader and coordinator of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said farmers are bearing the brunt of the weak monsoon.

“Based on initial field reports, we expect a decline in both acreage and yields. Higher irrigation costs are likely to further squeeze farm incomes, adding to the financial stress faced by cultivators,” Pandher said.

Queries emailed to the IMD, ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, and the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on 14 July, remain unanswered till the press time.

Not everyone is worried about the monsoon’s early impact, with D.K. Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ltd, saying it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

“We should wait until the end of July, as the progress and distribution of monsoon rainfall over the next two weeks will be critical for the kharif season,” Joshi said, pointing to comfortable government buffer stocks of rice and wheat.

“The more vulnerable segments are oilseeds, maize, and pulses, where production could come under pressure if rainfall remains below normal,” Joshi said. “Overall, the overall risk from the monsoon remains skewed to the downside.”

Economists warn that a prolonged spell of weak rainfall could have broader macroeconomic implications. According to the RBI, the Indian economy is expected to grow by around 6.6% in the April-June period, shrinking from an upwardly revised 7.8% in the previous quarter. Full-year GDP growth expectations now stand at around 6.6%, compared to 7.7% in FY26.

The resumption of hostilities in West Asia is another risk for Indian agriculture, especially fertilizer costs. India is the second-largest global fertilizer consumer and the world’s largest importer of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea. Experts feel the conflict may take India’s fertilizer subsidy bill up from the budgeted 1.77 trillion for FY27.

Also Read | Will monsoon matter more than oil for RBI's next rate move?

Meanwhile, wholesale price inflation, too, rose to 9.87% in June from 9.68% in May, marking its highest level in 14 months as food articles, mineral oils containing petroleum products, basic metals and chemicals continued to push up producer prices, according to provisional data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Tuesday.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyJuly rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist
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