June CPI for rural labourers surges to 7.02% YoY, inflation up for agricultural labourers to 7.04% YoY

June CPI: The inflation for rural labourers has been on an upward trajectory for the past two months. In April, it was pegged at 6.96 per cent and went up to 7.02 per cent in May. For June inflation for rural labourers has surged further to 7.04 per cent.

ANI
Published27 Jul 2024, 01:18 PM IST
June CPI: File image of a farmer ploughing his rice field after heavy rainfall in the northern Indian city of Mathura in early June.
June CPI: File image of a farmer ploughing his rice field after heavy rainfall in the northern Indian city of Mathura in early June.(Reuters / KK Arora)

June CPI: The consumer price inflation (CPI) for agricultural labourers and rural labourers has surged to 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent year-on-year respectively in June 2024, as per latest data from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The inflation for rural labourers has been on an upward trajectory for the past two months. In April, it was pegged at 6.96 per cent and went up to 7.02 per cent in May. For June inflation for rural labourers has surged further to 7.04 per cent.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on July 27: Is today a bank holiday?

Overall Inflation

The overall inflation remained muted on a month-on-month basis with CPI in May for agricultural labourers pegged at 7 per cent while CPI for rural labourers was at 7.02 per cent.

"The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) registered an increase of 11 points each in June 2024, reaching levels of 1280 and 1292," said the ministry.

The main drivers of inflation for agricultural labourers this month include food and clothing, while Consumer Price Index for fuel and light reduced this month.

For rural labourers' also, the inflation on account of food saw the highest surge in June, while inflation for fuel and light registered a decline.

Also Read | Q1 results today: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s Lab, MCX & more to report earnings

Data Compiled Monthly

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL data is compiled every month by the Labour Bureau, a part of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which collects retail prices from 600 villages spread over 20 states.

Last month, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL registered an increase of 6 points each, reaching levels of 1269 and 1281, respectively. The point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00 per cent in May 2024, showing a deceleration from 7.03 per cent in April 2024, an official release said.

For CPI-RL, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.02 per cent in May 2024, a marginal increase from 6.96 per cent in April 2024. The corresponding figures for May 2023 were 5.99 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.84 per cent for CPI-RL.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 01:18 PM IST
HomeEconomyJune CPI for rural labourers surges to 7.02% YoY, inflation up for agricultural labourers to 7.04% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue