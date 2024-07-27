June CPI: The inflation for rural labourers has been on an upward trajectory for the past two months. In April, it was pegged at 6.96 per cent and went up to 7.02 per cent in May. For June inflation for rural labourers has surged further to 7.04 per cent.

June CPI: The consumer price inflation (CPI) for agricultural labourers and rural labourers has surged to 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent year-on-year respectively in June 2024, as per latest data from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The inflation for rural labourers has been on an upward trajectory for the past two months. In April, it was pegged at 6.96 per cent and went up to 7.02 per cent in May. For June inflation for rural labourers has surged further to 7.04 per cent.

Overall Inflation The overall inflation remained muted on a month-on-month basis with CPI in May for agricultural labourers pegged at 7 per cent while CPI for rural labourers was at 7.02 per cent.

"The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) registered an increase of 11 points each in June 2024, reaching levels of 1280 and 1292," said the ministry.

The main drivers of inflation for agricultural labourers this month include food and clothing, while Consumer Price Index for fuel and light reduced this month.

For rural labourers' also, the inflation on account of food saw the highest surge in June, while inflation for fuel and light registered a decline.

Data Compiled Monthly The CPI-AL and CPI-RL data is compiled every month by the Labour Bureau, a part of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which collects retail prices from 600 villages spread over 20 states.

Last month, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL registered an increase of 6 points each, reaching levels of 1269 and 1281, respectively. The point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00 per cent in May 2024, showing a deceleration from 7.03 per cent in April 2024, an official release said.

For CPI-RL, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.02 per cent in May 2024, a marginal increase from 6.96 per cent in April 2024. The corresponding figures for May 2023 were 5.99 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.84 per cent for CPI-RL.

