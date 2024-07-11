June CPI inflation may inch up to 4.9%: Mint poll
SummaryIf the median projection by economists for June is correct, inflation would have accelerated for the first time in six months.
India's retail inflation may have inched up to 4.9% in June from 4.75% the previous month mainly on account of higher vegetable prices, according to the median estimate of 18 economists polled by Mint. While this would be the first acceleration in inflation in six months, a favourable base effect may have contained the pace.