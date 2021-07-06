NEW DELHI: Central and state governments collected Rs92,849 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in June, as per data released on Tuesday, indicating that the second wave of the pandemic could be taking a toll on the exchequer.

This is the first time in eight months that GST collections fell below the Rs1 trillion mark. GST mop-up in June refer to sales achieved by businesses in May. It was widely anticipated that GST receipts would moderate amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which led to widespread localised stay-at-home restrictions.

An official statement from the ministry said the reported figure includes GST collection from domestic sales between 5 June and 5 July since taxpayers were given various relief in the form of waiver or reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month of June. This relief was given to those with sales up to Rs5 crore as a relaxation in view of the pandemic. Monthly tax filing date is the 20th of every month and a 15-day late fee or interest waiver would lead to collections spilling over to a few days in the subsequent month.

The revenues for June show a modest 2% growth compared to collections in the same month a year ago.

"GST collection for June is related to the business transactions made during May. During May, most of the states/union territories were under either complete or partial lock down due to Covid. The e-way bill data for the month of May 2021 shows that during the month, 3.99 crore e-way bills were generated as compared to 5.88 crore in the month of April 2021, down by more than 30%," the finance ministry said explaining why collections dropped below the Rs1 trillion mark.

The ministry added that, it is expected that GST revenues will see an increase again July onwards.

